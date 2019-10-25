Gue Recognized for Improving Economy and Quality of Life in St. Bernard Parish

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) selected Rita Gue, the president of the Arlene and Joseph Meraux Charitable Foundation, as this year’s recipient of its Institutional Leadership Award for her work to improve the economy and quality of life in St. Bernard Parish. She was honored at a ceremony that gathered economic development leaders from around the world during IEDC’s 2019 Annual Conference in Indianapolis, Ind. on Oct. 14.

The award is presented each year to a leader of an institution who has made significant contributions to the community in support of economic development.

“This highly-prestigious award is something that everyone in St. Bernard Parish and across Louisiana should take pride in,” said Andrew Jacques, the executive director of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation who nominated Gue for the award. “We’ve long known that Rita Gue is one of the most generous and impactful leaders in our community, and it is satisfying to see her contributions recognized on the international stage. There’s truly no one more deserving of this honor.”

