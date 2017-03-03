GNO Foundation announces 2017 grantees

The Greater New Orleans Foundation and ExxonMobil awarded $58,200 in grants to twelve local non-profits. The recipients were recognized during a grantee celebration held at the Torres Park Plaza building in Chalmette last week.

The grants were part of a settlement of litigation due to air quality releases in Chalmette during the 1990’s. The case was handled by Sidney D. Torres, III’s law firm.

