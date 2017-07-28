Free meals extended to all St. Bernard elementary and middle school students

By Jason Browne

Breakfast and lunch are on the house for students at all St. Bernard Parish School District elementary, middle and alternative schools this year.

Superintendent Doris Voitier announced the move at the July 25 St. Bernard Parish School Board meeting. Through the USDA’s National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program Community Eligibility Provision, St. Bernard was able to cluster its seven elementary schools, three middle schools and Rowley Alternative School to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students, with no paperwork required by parents.

