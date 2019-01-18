Former theater to see new life as multi-disciplinary arts center

For the past nine months, the former Valiant Theatre and Lounge has sat vacant on St. Claude Avenue in Arabi.

The theater was part of the two block arts campus assembled by the Arlene and Joseph Meraux Charitable Foundation as a public interest project to accelerate growth in the Old Arabi Cultural Arts District.

Following a recent announcement from the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, the building will come to life again this Mardi Gras as it becomes the new home for Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center.

Zeitgeist is a non-profit art house cinema which currently presents film, video, performance art, visual art and literary events seven nights a week annually at its current location on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard in New Orleans.

“Zeitgeist moving into the Old Arabi Cultural Arts District has the ability to be truly catalytic,” said SBEDF Executive Director Andrew Jacques. “When the film and arts organization opened its doors on O.C. Haley Boulevard in New Orleans, the street was derelict and void of commerce. Now, restaurants, coffee shops, offices, a museum, and a performing arts venue dot the corridor.”

