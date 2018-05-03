Former Parish President "Junior" Rodriguez passes away at 82

St. Bernard Parish mourns the loss of former Parish President Henry “Junior” Rodriguez. The proud Isleno descendant passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at the age of 82. Rodriguez served the parish from 2004-2008; his term included Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

The current Parish President, Guy McInnis, has ordered all flags parishwide to be flown at half-staff.

“Junior was a life-long friend,” said McInnis. “He will be remembered for his passion and dedication to St. Bernard Parish and will be missed by not only me and my family, but by all of St. Bernard Parish. . . Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rodriguez family.”

The Voice is currently working on an article about Junior’s life and accomplishments for the next edition.