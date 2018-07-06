Ford Assembly Plant named to National Register of Historic Places

By Amber Prattini

­ The Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant in Old Arabi was placed on the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places earlier this week. ­

The expansive 227,000 square foot structure was originally completed in 1923 as one of over three dozen branch plants for the manufacture of Henry Ford’s automobiles, particularly the Model T, in the Gulf South region. Rather than shipping completed vehicles from the company’s headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, unassembled parts were sent to the branch locations throughout the country and assembled on site, giving access to better regional demand and lower price points for consumers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/