BSA Troop 11, with the help of Cub Scout Pack 11, held a flag retirement ceremony at United Methodist Church on Paris Road on Feb. 9. The troop retired more than 40 worn and tattered flags. Pictured is Daniel Marchiafava removes the strips from the flag for burning. More photos on page 2.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/