Fire Hydrant Inspections begins Monday, April 23

The St. Bernard Parish Fire Department shall commence Fire Hydrant Inspections on Monday April 23, 2018.

Throughout the parish individual fire hydrants will be opened for approximately two minutes to record water pressure and flow readings. The inspections times will be between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Monday through Friday.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/