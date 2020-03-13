Finalists, Judges and Sponsors of Sixth Annual Start-up St. Bernard announced

Start-up St. Bernard organizers, the Meraux Foundation and St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, announced the three finalists selected to compete in the $100,000 business competition: CORE: Louisiana Counseling & Recovery Center, LLC, Green Street, and Jessie. The Sixth annual Start-up St. Bernard competition is being held on Monday, March 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Meraux Foundation’s Docville Farm (5128 E. St. Bernard Hwy., Violet).

