By Amber Prattini

amber@thestbernardvoice.com

With last week heralding the start of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the St. Bernard Business and Professional Women organization presented its fashion show and luncheon entitled “Fashions and All that Jazz” on Friday, April 28.

To also celebrate Administrative Professionals Week, the group’s three Model Working Women, Tina Guillot, Jodie Lohfink and Katherine “Katie” Tommaseo, were recognized at the luncheon.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/