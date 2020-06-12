Early voting for the July 11 election starts June 20

Early voting for the July 11 election is extended one week due to the Secretary of State Emergency Election Plan. Dates of early voting are Saturday, June 20 through Saturday, July 4 (excluding Sunday, June 21), from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters Office, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Room 104, Chalmette.

