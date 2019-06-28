Early Deadlines set for next week’s Voice

Our office will be closed on Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5, due to the Fourth of July holiday.

All display ads, public notices and news submissions for the July 5 issue of The St. Bernard Voice are due by 12 p.m. on Monday, July 1.

We apologize for any inconvenience, but the staff of the Voice would like to wish all of our readers a very happy and safe Fourth of July!

