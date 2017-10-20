Dysautonomia Louisiana shines line on little known disease

By JasonBrowne

Dysautonomia is neither a new class of diseases nor exceedingly rare in Louisiana. But finding doctors versed in diagnosing and treating those diseases can send patients careening across the country in search of answers.

Dysautonomia Louisiana, a non-profit based in southern Louisiana, wants to change that. The Louisiana Chapter of the Dysautonomia International network, is hosting a fundraiser pool tournament and party at Lacy’s Cue in Chalmette on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. to raise money to fund awareness and research for dysautonomia.

Billie Ann Lopez Reed, who made the cross-country trips for medical care when she was diagnosed five years ago, said the New Orleans area needs a community of people who understand the diseases to educate and comfort local patients.

