The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility law enforcement campaign to prevent drunk driving during the Fourth of July holiday week.

From July 1 through 7, deputies will be taking to parish streets and highways to participate in the campaign, which is funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

In October 2018, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct these types of additional traffic safety enforcement activities.

The grant also allows the Sheriff’s Office to have deputies perform seat belt checks and DWI sobriety checkpoints at various times throughout the year.

Sheriff James Pohlmann, who is a member of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, representing the 1st Congressional District, feels grants such as this one are an important tool for the Sheriff’s Office.

