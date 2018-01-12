Home

Domino Sugar celebrates local manufacturing, job creation

Fri, 2018-01-12 10:20 News Staff

By Amber Prattini

Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery and Walmart will continue to make the quality of life a little sweeter for residents of St. Bernard.

On Wednesday, January 3, members of the ASR Group, owner of Domino Sugar and the refinery, joined employees, local officials and Walmart representatives to recognize their commitment to manufacturing and job creation. They also celebrated Walmart’s 10-year commitment to buy an additional $250 billion in products, which supports American jobs by 2023.

 

