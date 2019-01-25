District-Wide Students of the Year Named

Three outstanding St. Bernard Parish students were recently named as district-wide Students of the Year - Jackson Nunez, Abigail Coker, and Emily Vu.

Jackson Nunez, a fifth grader at Davies, is an honor student who has scored “Advanced” on all state-wide standardized tests during his five years in elementary school. Outside of the classroom, Jackson is involved in several competitive athletic teams and extra-curricular activities.

Abigail Coker from Trist Middle School was recognized as the Middle School District-Wide Winner. Described by teachers and school administrators as a high achiever both inside and outside of the classroom, Abigail has received straight “A’s” throughout her middle school career and scored a 22 on the ACT last school year. She has a strong passion for the performing arts, participating in a wide-range of dance and theatrical productions throughout the parish.

