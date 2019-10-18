District B candidates head to a runoff, Doody overachieves in District 3

In the wake of the October 12 election, one St. Bernard Council race remains up for grabs and the parish’s overwhelming choice for the 3rd Senatorial District is officially out of the running.

Candidates Josh Moran and Jessica DeFraites will head to a runoff Nov. 16 to decide who will replace term-limited District B council member Nathan Gorbaty on the parish council. Moran, owner of Moran Plumbing and Heating, finished with 47 percent of the vote (616 votes), three percent shy of the 50 percent-plusone needed to win the race outright. DeFraites, owner of Greaux Floral Company, finished with 35 percent of the vote (453) and third candidate Joe Oster garnered 18 percent (238).

In other parish elections, 55 percent of voting citizens in District D (1,119 votes) supported Wanda Alcon to serve another four years on the council. She defeated challengers Andrew Hunt Jr. (40%, 811 votes) and Robbie Terminie (5%, 111).

