On Saturday, May 6, Derby at Docville attendees celebrated the traditional fun of the Kentucky Derby by sipping mint juleps, dressing up to impress and watching the “Run for the Roses” to support the St. Bernard Autism Awareness Krewe. The proceeds of the fundraiser will assist local families with programs such as a one-week summer camp for autistic children.

