Deputy Barry Johnson honored by local Performing Arts Center

The Devoted Performing Arts Center in Chalmette recently held an online Facebook contest to honor a St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The center, which provides cheer, dance and music lessons for children, holds online contests several times throughout the year to honor veterans, deputies, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics for their service to the community. Facebook users are asked to nominate their favorite deputy, and the winner is selected by random draw from all names submitted.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/