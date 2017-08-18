Delacroix Island holds annual

By Amber Prattini

Attendees of the Delacroix Island Blessing of the Fleet experienced an exciting, colorful Mardi Gras parade on the water.

Towering and small nautical vessels were decorated with streamers in a wide spectrum of various hues. Royalty and their entourages waved majestically to the crowds. Coins of St. Christopher, the patron saint of travelers, were thrown and caught.

