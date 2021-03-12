Death of Arabi Man Brings Total Louisiana Boating Deaths to Seven for 2021

Nola.com reports that the man killed during a boating accident in Lake Pontchartrain on Saturday, March 6 was from Arabi, Louisiana in St. Bernard Parish.

Rod Willhoft, 33, was killed when the boat he was on with 4 other passengers struck the U.S. 11 bridge crossing the eastern end of the lake and launched him into the water; Willhoft was not wearing a life jacket and never resurfaced.

His body was found at around 11 am on Sunday, March 7.

WIllhoft’s death prompted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to send out a press release on March 10 addressing the unusually high volume of recreational boating fatalities in 2021.

