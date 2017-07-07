Home

De La Ronde

Fri, 2017-07-07 16:50 News Staff
Preserving the Past

By Amber Prattini
amber@thestbernardvoice.com

The Denis De La Ronde home was heavily damaged in the night skirmish during the War of 1812 on December 23, 1814. In the late 1880’s, the plantation succumbed to fire, leaving eight freestanding brick pillars to remain.

“It became a famous, picturesque ruin visited by all who traveled to see the place of the American victory in the Battle of New Orleans,” St. Bernard Parish Historian Bill Hyland said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532