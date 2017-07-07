By Amber Prattini

The Denis De La Ronde home was heavily damaged in the night skirmish during the War of 1812 on December 23, 1814. In the late 1880’s, the plantation succumbed to fire, leaving eight freestanding brick pillars to remain.

“It became a famous, picturesque ruin visited by all who traveled to see the place of the American victory in the Battle of New Orleans,” St. Bernard Parish Historian Bill Hyland said.

