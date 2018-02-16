A Day in the Country with Art II

Crevasse 22 | River House, the Creative Alliance of New Orleans, the Torres | Burns Trust, and the St. Bernard Art Guild invite artists, non-artists, youth, and parents, to enjoy a day and make art in a bucolic setting, surrounded by sculpture, paintings, and all forms of carved and painted wild fowl and duck decoys on the two closing weekends of Prospect 4, Saturday, Feb. 17, Sunday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can feel free to come and just observe others painting, or join in themselves. Bring art materials, or use those available on site. Noted New Orleans based plein air artist and educator Diego Larguia will be on hand on Sunday to add his perspective, suggestions and critique for all those making workat the site.

