Davies Elementary fifth grader named Student of the Year Regional Finalist

The Louisiana Department of Education has released the names of 21 students selected as regional finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition. Isabella Held, a fifth grader at Joseph J. Davies Elementary School was one of the 21 students named as a finalist.

The 21 students selected include one 5th, 8th and 12th grader from each of the state’s seven regions and represent public and non-public elementary, middle and high schools across Louisiana. This year, for the first time, not only are students being evaluated on their academic success, leadership skills, and character, but also their career and technical education achievements. “These 21 regional finalists are among the top students in Louisiana,” said State Superintendent John White, “and we are proud of their commitment to learning and leadership.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/