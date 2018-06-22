The Dance Station’s Dancer of the month for June is Miss Evangeline “Eva” Cuccia. Evangeline (Eva) is a 12-year-old home-schooled student and attends City Park Movement and Art Home-school Program. Just completing her 11th year of dance, Eva attends Conservatory of Dance Arts and has been competing for the past five years. Her favorite genre of dance is contemporary, as it incorporates her favorite styles of classical ballet, modern and lyrical jazz. Eva’s passion for dance began at a very young age, loving the feeling of overcoming challenges and self-fulfillment.

