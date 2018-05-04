The Dance Station’s Dancer Of the month for May is Miss Madison Bastoe. Madison is 16 years old and currently a sophomore at Chalmette High School. She attends Thibodeaux Dance and has been dancing for 14 years. Her favorite genre of dance is jazz because she loves doing pirouettes and jazz incorporates different dance styles into the steps. She also loves to express herself and she feels that enables her to do so.

