The Dance Station’s Dancer of the Month for the month of April is Giselle Rosa. Giselle is seven years old and is in first grade and has received honor roll every semester. She attends dance classes at Velocity Dance Center and loves attending classes with her friends. She loves ballet and tap because it is graceful. In the future she would love to take flamenco dance lessons. In addition to dancing she loves showing her creativity through all kinds of art such as painting, drawing and sculpting. Congratulations Giselle on being named April’s Dancer of the Month and keep up the hard work.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/