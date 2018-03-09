Dale Phillips: Honorary Citizen

Historian Dale Phillips is presented with an honorary St. Bernard Parish citizenship by Parish Council members and Parish President Guy McInnis at the council’s March 6 meeting. Phillips managed the Chalmette Battlefield historical site from 1988-92 and played a major role in the 175th Anniversary commemoration of the Battle of New Orleans in 1990. District A council member Gillis McCloskey thanked Phillips for “enhancing St. Bernard Parish throughout his career.” Phillips returned the compliment by calling the 10 years he spent in St. Bernard Parish “the most special time of my career.”

