D.A. provides legal aid with Victim Assistance Center

Fri, 2017-07-07 16:56 News Staff

St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia and staff of the Victim Assistance Center celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 30.

Earlier this year at a St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Nicosia discussed several new and current programs in his office. One of these includes having Victim Assistance Coordinators (VAC). He said that sometimes victims have no voice, are looking for answers and not sure what’s going on in the legal process.

