CPRA head: Diversions not a done deal

By Jason Browne

When the chairman of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority says sediment diversions aren’t a done deal, St. Bernard President Guy McInnis takes him at his word.

On May 22, McInnis was in attendance to hear CPRA Chair and Executive Assistant to the Governor for Coastal Activities Johnny Bradberry give a presentation to the Plaquemines Association of Business & Industry. Bradberry had been scheduled for weeks to speak at the luncheon, but his public comments, complete with a question- and-answer period, happened to come on the heels of a feisty May 8 meeting in Belle Chasse hosted by commercial fishermen vehemently opposed to the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion on Plaquemines’ Westbank.

