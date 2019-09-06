Councilmember Wanda Alcon receives the “Louisiana Ambassador Award”

A delegation of St. Bernard Parish Tourist Commission members and St. Bernard Parish Government personnel attended the Lt. Governor’s Tourism Summit in Baton Rouge.

The summit is an annual conference where tourism leaders and stakeholders from around Louisiana come together for industry meetings, educational workshops, and networking opportunities in addition to hearing the State of the Tourism Industry from Lieutenant Governor, Billy Nungesser.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/