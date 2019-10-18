Council tackles zoning requests

The St. Bernard Parish Council unanimously rejected a zoning change for a citizen who also didn’t support the zoning change he was requesting at the council’s Oct. 15 meeting.

Michael Miranda owns two properties in Arabi from which he operates a tourist information and consulting service. As part of that service, he sometimes allows clients to stay at his properties “rent free,” insisting to the council “I don’t do short-term rentals.” However, after the parish issued a letter to Miranda in August instructing him to cease operations, Miranda said St. Bernard Director of Community Development Jason Stopa suggested that he seek a zoning change that allows short-term rentals. And that’s how Miranda wound up at the Oct. 15 meeting seeking a change from R-1 (single family) to either R-1M (single family mobile) or R-2 (two family residential).

But as the conversation unfolded and Miranda explained his predicament, he chalked his decision to seek a zoning change up to “bad advice” from Stopa. Despite advertising his business on websites like vrbo.com, a shortterm rental site, Miranda continued to insist that he does not offer short-term rentals. He characterized the difference by explaining that he does not rent to customers who aren’t interested in his tourism consultation services.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/