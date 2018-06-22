Council rescinds ride sharing ordinance

By Jason Browne

The St. Bernard Council voted unanimously June 19 rescinding an ordinance that drove Uber out of the parish. The council passed an emergency ordinance to rescind Ordinance 2062-05-18, which placed a $2,500 annual operating fee on ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft, and also established a $0.50-per-ride fee. That ordinance was passed May 15, leading to Uber’s near-immediate suspension of business in St. Bernard and prompting a statement from Lyft that the company was “considering all options.”

