Council meeting addresses mosquito control concerns

Concerns bugging several St. Bernard residents was addressed at the St. Bernard Parish Council’s Tuesday, October 1 meeting.

During the district update segment, Councilman Nathan Gorbaty of District B inquired with Chief Administrator Officer, Ronald “Ronnie” Alonzo, about what was happening with mosquito control.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/