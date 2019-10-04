Council meeting addresses mosquito control concerns
Fri, 2019-10-04 05:00 News Staff
Amber Prattini
Concerns bugging several St. Bernard residents was addressed at the St. Bernard Parish Council’s Tuesday, October 1 meeting.
During the district update segment, Councilman Nathan Gorbaty of District B inquired with Chief Administrator Officer, Ronald “Ronnie” Alonzo, about what was happening with mosquito control.
