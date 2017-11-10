Council declares this week

Chalmette High School Key Club officers receive a proclamation from the St. Bernard Parish Council on Nov. 7 declaring this week Key Club Week. Pictured in front are Scotty Thornton (Vice President), Truc Hoang (Secretary) and My Unh Hoang (President). The students updated the council on the Key Club’s philanthropic endeavors, which included producing and promoting a Halloween haunted house that drew 3,000 customers.

