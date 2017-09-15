Community information session on purchasing tax-delinquent adjudicated real estate set for Sept. 16

On Saturday, September 16, at 6 p.m., the St. Bernard Parish Government will partner with CivicSource to hold a community information session on purchasing tax-delinquent adjudicated real estate in the Sigur Civic Center Ballroom, located at 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette. The event is free and open to the public. Comprehensive training on all aspects of purchasing adjudicated properties, including how to acquire title insurance, will be covered.

All adjudicated properties for sale at CivicSource.com went unsold in a previous tax sale. The St. Bernard Parish Government auctions these tax-delinquent properties online through CivicSource.com. By hosting the sale online, bidders who would normally be unable to attend the auction in person are able to participate from their homes or places of business. The sales return blighted, abandoned or tax-delinquent properties to commerce while regenerating significant annual tax revenues to the parish. “Placing properties online has proven a successful method for our parish. Investors are returning these properties to the tax rolls through their purchases, ultimately helping to clean up the parish tax rolls,” said Guy McInnis, St. Bernard Parish President.

