Commercial Fishing and Seafood Expo set for Mar. 11

Louisiana Fisheries Forward Summit, a free event that will be held at Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center on March 11, is the State’s premier commercial fishing and seafood event coming at a time when the $2.4 billion industry is seeking guidance on its future.

“The world of seafood is rapidly evolving, and changes can be overwhelming if a business hopes to stay up to date,” said Thomas Hymel, Louisiana Fisheries Forward program director and marine extension agent with Louisiana Sea Grant and the LSU AgCenter. “The Summit offers fishermen, dealers and processors critical information, the chance to view the latest and greatest tech, as well as networking opportunities.”

