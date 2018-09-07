Coastal Connections

Students, faculty, staff and community members gathered for the second Coastal Conversations event held on Tuesday, August 28, on the campus of Nunez Community College. The discussion centered around assisting commercial fishermen with growing their business through means such as bookkeeping, effective distribution and marketing. Speakers for the evening included David Huff , Dominique Seibert and Tyler Ortego.

“Nunez’s first class of Crane Operator students also attended the seminar, learned about coastal projects, and connected with potential employers.”, said Martin Mantz, Coastal Restoration Program Manager at Nunez.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/