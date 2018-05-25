Clothing Drive to benefit SB Battered Women’s Shelter

St. Bernard Parish Government Office of Housing and Redevelopment is hosting a Community Clothing Drive to benefit the St. Bernard Battered Women’s Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at the St. Bernard Parish Government Building the week of June 11 through 15 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Acceptable items include ladies gently worn shirts, pants, shorts and shoes, kids clothing, socks and toiletries.

