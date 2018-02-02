Clifford Englande appointed SB School Board President

At the recent School Board Meeting, Clifford Englande was appointed the St. Bernard Parish Public School Board President. He was nominated by Board Member Joe Long and the nomination was seconded by Mr. Sean Warner. Englande has been serving as a Board Member since 1995.

Englande thanked the board for the opportunity to serve and his family for their continued support.

