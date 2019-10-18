CHS Volleyball coach earns 700th win

Kelli Plaiscia, Chalmette High School’s veteran volleyball coach, achieved a remarkable feat recently – earning her 700th career win in a victory over St. Martin.

Plaiscia has coached at CHS for over 30 years and this latest milestone is a testament to her commitment to her team and her community. She said she was overwhelmed by the support of her extended Owl family.

“When we got to match point, I started to cry,” she recalled. “It was wonderful to have family, friends, and ex-players there. They are the reason we were able to get 700 wins. It was a moment I will never forget.”

