CHS Teacher named Top in the State

Christopher , a teacher at Chalmette High School, was recently named the 2020 State Teacher of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Dier, who teaches World History and Advanced Placement (AP) Human Geography at CHS, is an alumni of St. Bernard Parish Public Schools and the son of a former St. Bernard teacher. He said his connections to the district are strong.

“Teaching at Chalmette High School in St. Bernard gives me the opportunity to teach in the community that raised me. It’s one way of giving back to that community,” he said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/