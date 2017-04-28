CHS Seniors’ Awards Night

Seniors at the end of each school year gather together in the Chalmette High School Cultural Arts Center to be honored in front of their peers, parents, and faculty. Earlier this week, nearly 80 seniors received awards and scholarship money for their outstanding achievements inside and outside the classroom.

While all of the scholarships and awards are outstanding, a few of the awards given were of particular prestige.

For the third year, a National Merit Finalist was recognized at the ceremony. Kenny Nguyen is one of some 15,000 seniors nationwide to be recognized as one of the nation’s most promising students.

