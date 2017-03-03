CHS Senior Kenny Nguyen National Merit Finalist

Kenny Nguyen is one of some 15,000 seniors nationwide to be recognized as a National Merit Finalist and becomes the third Chalmette High School senior in three years to receive the honor.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition that recognizes the nation’s most promising students. Nearly 1.6 million students enter the competition each year vying for millions of dollars in scholarship money.

Nguyen is a true product of St. Bernard Parish Public Schools, having attended elementary school at Joe Davies and middle school at Trist before becoming a CHS Owl.

