CHS Homecoming to be held October 20

Age-old traditions will once again come to life at Chalmette High School as the school will host its 70th annual Homecoming festivities the weekend of October 20. Homecoming will begin with the Fighting Owls taking to the football field on Friday night at 7pm.

The traditional homecoming court of eight young women, dressed in suits, hats, and gloves, will be presented at halftime on the football field, escorted by their fathers or grandfathers.

Prior to the game, the ladies are escorted into the stadium by alumni. Homecoming coordinator and instructional coach at CHS, Jill Schofield, has worked with the court for the past 17 years, and says many of the traditions date back as far as she can remember, even to her days as a member of the court in 1996.

“I love being involved in something that is such a huge tradition at Chalmette High,” Schofield said. “It’s fun to go from being a student on the court to being the person in charge of continuing the traditions that were created so many years ago.”

