Christmas at the Complex spreads cheer, expands into Torres Park

By Amber Prattini

St. Bernard Parish Government will be spreading Christmas cheer by expanding the “Christmas at the Complex” event into Sidney Torres Park on Friday, Dec 1. The event has been moved from the front to back of the Government Complex building in Chalmette.

Parish President Guy McInnis, Chief Administrative Officer Ronnie Alonzo Jr. and staff members wanted to make the annual holiday celebration “bigger and with more lights” for this year. The public is invited to attend a fun, not-so-silent night on Friday starting at 5 p.m. A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. followed by students performances and caroling from 24 St. Bernard Parish schools. Other festivities include pictures with Santa Claus, holiday train rides, delicious cookies and hot chocolate.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/