St. Bernard Parish Government's Second Annual Christmas at the Complex expanded into Sidney D. Torres Park in Chalmette on Friday, December 8 with 24 local school performances, holiday lights throughout the park and a tree lighting ceremony. Attendees also enjoyed a train ride, pictures with Santa Claus, cookies and hot chocolate. Residents can see the lights now through Jan. 6.

