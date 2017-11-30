Chance to Win $200 American Express Card

By Amber Prattini

Local shoppers of participating small businesses in St. Bernard can earn a chance to win a $200 American Express Gift Card in helping celebrate “Small Business Week”.

In order to be eligible, pick up a passport ticket from participating businesses, make five or more purchases from five different participating merchants and get the certificate stamped. The entries were started last Saturday until Friday, Dec 3rd and must be turned in on Sunday at Café Aquarius, 1201 Paris Road in Chalmette.

