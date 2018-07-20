Chamber CEO wins Noteworthy Award

By Amber Prattini

There’s a familiar face from St. Bernard Parish on the cover of this month’s edition of Biz New Orleans Magazine.

St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce CEO Cathy Alfonso was one of 13 business professionals selected in the second annual “New and Notables” Class of 2018. The chamber has over 200 members, representing over 4,800 employees across the business and industry spectrum within the Metro New Orleans area.

