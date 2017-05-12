Chalmette Toastmasters Hosts Open House, Inviting More Community Members

Three years after its charter, Chalmette Toastmasters is winning awards and going strong. The group, which is dedicated to helping its members grow in their leadership and communication skills, will host an open house on Tuesday, May 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the St. Bernard Council on Aging building, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. Refreshments will be available. All members of the public (ages 18 and up) are invited and encouraged to attend.

Chartered with 20 members in May 2014, Chalmette Toastmasters (Club 03376924) is located in District 68 which includes 60 clubs in Southwestern Mississippi, Louisiana and Beaumont, TX..

